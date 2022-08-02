Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sex after menopause? Tips to have an amazing 'sex life' after 50s

    First Published Aug 2, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    Introducing five benefits that will motivate you to retrieve your ever-young sexual life. Here are some pointers for improving your sex life.

    Getty Photos

    Your sex life may change in the years leading up to menopause. Some females claim that they love sex more. Some women discover that they don't think about or enjoy sex as much. Following menopause, low hormone levels make vaginal tissues thinner or drier.
     

    Getty Photos

    Women's health goes through a lot post childbearing age. But that does not mean that you stop enjoying your sex life permanently. Here are some suggestions for a better sex life post-menopause. 
     

    Getty Photos

    Sleep well: Menopause is accompanied by night sweats and sleeplessness. But orgasm lowers stress hormones, giving you the best chance to fight sleeplessness.

    Better Lubrication: After menopause, vaginal dryness is typical. But first therapy and sexual activity twice to three times each week can be beneficial.

    Getty Photos

    Happy Married Life: It makes sense to have a happy married life. Sexual fulfilment keeps your marriage thriving like never before.

    Less Migraines: Severe Headaches During Menopause Sex will significantly aid in its elimination.

    Getty Photos

    Tips to improve your sexual health after menopause:
    Be active: Your energy levels, happiness, and body image may all be enhanced by exercise. All of these might support raising your sex interest.

    Exercise your pelvic floor: These can strengthen the orgasmic muscles and improve blood flow to the vagina. 

    Avoid smoking: Smoking cigarettes can lessen the effects of oestrogen and decrease blood flow to the vagina. It could be more challenging to excite someone as a result.

    Avoid alcohol and drugs: They could cause your body to react more slowly.

    Have sex more often: If you engage in sex, it can improve blood flow to your vagina and support the maintenance of healthy tissues.

    Aroused during sex: Give yourself time to get excited during sex. Aroused body moisture shields tissues and improves the comfort of sex.

