Monsoon Weddings: Here are some tips to style yourself during rainy season

    Being a monsoon bride means focusing solely and only on your comfort. Here are some amazing tips to follow to look fab during monsoon.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 29, 2022, 2:36 PM IST

    Monsoon weddings may entail taking pheras while listening to the soothing patter of showers and the carefree swooshing of the wind conveying a fragrance of the earth, but they also, regrettably, entail sticky palms, perspiration spots, and unwelcome odor. That simply cannot occur on your special day. All of it! As romantic as monsoon weddings may sound, you must take the necessary precautions to prevent a catastrophe as part of your wedding planning obligations.

    Being a monsoon bride means concentrating solely and only on your comfort. Style is secondary because your expressions will show if you're uncomfortable and irritable with your outfit. Style is about feeling good in whatever you're wearing, so you don't need to overdress simply because you're getting married. And whether or not you appear like a bride is irrelevant if you're poised and standing tall. Prioritize comfort over anything else.

    Tips To Style During Monsoon Weddings
    If you're wearing your best designer clothing, attending a wedding in the midst of a downpour might not sound like your idea of fun. Hibernating and forgoing the wedding aren't the answers either, though. Without further ado, remember our expert advice on how to dress for a monsoon wedding and enjoy your reception while the rain is thrashing outside.

    1. Fabric 
    We can't hesitate to inform you how crucial it is to choose the proper fabric for your bridal lehenga if you can't wait any longer to become a monsoon bride. Fabrics like brocade silk, velvet, and raw silk are only an open invitation to all the crank in the world during the monsoon season since they are humid and wet. 

    For the wonderful comfort and ease that a monsoon bride needs, fabrics like cotton, georgette, Chanderi, cotton-silk blends, and even organza sarees or organza lehengas are feel-good choices. You might be shocked to learn that when exposed to dampness, fabrics like pure chiffon and georgette create wrinkles. 

    2. Minimize Embellishments 
    You've been up all night planning the intricate details of your bridal lehenga, but if some of your ideas are over the top or flamboyant and blingy, you'll regrettably have to scrap them. Avoid being loud and proud since your bulky attire won't show you any mercy during the monsoon. Abandon wide dupattas and all fanciful decorations. Even while we adore the painstakingly hand-embroidered pattern, they are not completely monsoon-proof. 

    When exposed to humid conditions, embroideries like zardozi, dabka, and gota pattis have a propensity to become tarnished. Being resistant to moisture exposure, several decorations, such as Swarovski, Resham work, Chikankari work, beads, pearls, and precious stones, are monsoon friendly.

    3. Lighter Colors
    When choosing the color of your wedding lehenga, pastels are your best bet, and when discussing monsoon wedding wear recommendations, we cannot stress enough how different pastels are from dark hues. Consider using ice blue instead of indigo, lilac over eggplant, salmon over red, pistachio over emerald, and baby pink over rani pink. 

    But wait until you're entirely indoors and won't even need to step outside before going all the way down to ivory or beige. The last thing you would want is mud stains on your wedding attire.

    4. Comfortable Footwear
    The season is not right for monsoon weddings, sweetie, no matter how much you might like to tiptoe around in those 5-inch heels! The wearing of stilettos is strongly discouraged unless you wish to ruin your feet or leave holes in the muddy ground. Your decision is yours. 

    The last piece of advice for monsoon wedding attire is to choose classic Juttis and put those heels in the corner. If you need a little extra height for your bridal lehenga, you can also go with the newest style of heeled Juttis.

    5. Layer Carefully
    Make sure you are completely comfortable with all of the layering, whether you intend to wear a double dupatta or stack rani haar with your choker necklace. Layered necklaces and twin dupattas are not required when you are a bride. If layering is something you truly want to do, make sure the jewelry and dupatta are both very light. 

    We would advise choosing a long blouse over a jacket style if you were layering your lehenga with a blouse. Monsoons are not the best time to layer your clothing; winter is!

    6. Hairstyle 
    Your hair tends to lose its life in the rain and the humidity. Use a gentle shampoo to wash your hair twice a week. Don't use too much conditioner because it will simply make your hair look greasy by adding additional weight to it. Eat a diet high in protein and seasonal fruits. Deep-conditioning treatments for your hair are a good idea before the wedding.

    7. Waterproof Makeup
    It is better to be ready for certain emotional moments on your wedding day than to have raccoon eyes. It is best to take no chances, especially during the monsoon when the weather is unpredictable. Experts advise applying full waterproof makeup rather than just mascara. Make sure your foundation and liner are waterproof, then finish off your look with an oil-absorbing translucent powder.

    Enjoy every downside of the monsoon weather, now that we've given you some must-know advice on monsoon wedding attire. Just avoid the pitfalls and get ready for the feeling of getting married right away!

