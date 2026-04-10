2 3 Image Credit : Getty

The Main Reasons: Territory and Smell

Dogs are very protective of their area. They see their street as their own territory. When a new vehicle enters their 'border' at high speed, they mistake it for an enemy. Another key reason is smell. Dogs have a powerful sense of smell. If another dog has urinated on your car's tyres in a different locality, the local dogs will smell it. They think a rival dog is inside your car and chase it to drive them away.