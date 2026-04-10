Dog Behaviour: Why Street Dogs Chase Your Car—Real Reason Will Surprise You!
Ever been chased by a street dog while on your bike or in your car? It's a common sight on Indian roads. But did you know there's a solid scientific reason for this behaviour? Let's find out why they do it.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
The Sudden Chase
You're driving your car or riding your bike, and suddenly a sleeping street dog wakes up and starts chasing you, barking loudly. You might wonder what you did wrong. But this strange behaviour has some very strong reasons, backed by science. Let's explore them.
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Image Credit : Getty
The Main Reasons: Territory and Smell
Dogs are very protective of their area. They see their street as their own territory. When a new vehicle enters their 'border' at high speed, they mistake it for an enemy. Another key reason is smell. Dogs have a powerful sense of smell. If another dog has urinated on your car's tyres in a different locality, the local dogs will smell it. They think a rival dog is inside your car and chase it to drive them away.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Instinct, Fear, and What You Should Do
A dog's natural instinct is to chase any fast-moving object, thinking it's prey. Sometimes, they chase cars just for fun. Past trauma also plays a part. A dog that was previously injured by a vehicle might chase cars out of fear, trying to keep them away. When a dog chases you, don't speed up. This only encourages them. Instead, slow down your vehicle calmly. The dog will soon lose interest and stop.
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