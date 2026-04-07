Delhi Airport operator DIAL issued a clarification on community dogs at its terminals, confirming they are cared for under guidelines. It urged visitors not to feed or provoke the dogs, citing safety concerns and rising incidents of dog bites.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates Delhi Airport, on Tuesday shared "an important update and clarification" regarding the dogs around Delhi Airport and said several community dogs live across the three terminals and are being regularly cared for in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. It urged all flyers and visitors to avoid feeding the dogs in public areas or engaging in any actions that may unintentionally provoke them.

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Airport's Care Policy Detailed

In a series of posts, Delhi Airport said its approach remains rooted in care, safety, and responsible management. "Several community dogs live across the three terminals and are being regularly cared for and fed by our team, strictly following veterinary-prescribed guidelines to ensure their health and balanced behaviour," Delhi Airport's post said.

It referred to the social media posts about another dog at T3 and hoped it is safe and around. "At the same time, we learnt from some social media posts about another dog at T3 which has reportedly been missing since 26th March. We sincerely hope it is safe and around," Delhi Aiport said.

Public Urged Not to Feed Dogs Amid Bite Concerns

"We strongly urge all flyers and visitors to avoid feeding them in public areas or engaging in any actions that may unintentionally provoke them. Rising incidents of dog bites are a matter of genuine concern, and ensuring safety--for both people and animals--requires collective responsibility," it added.

Update on Recent Biting Incident

The Delhi Airport said a dog which had bitten individuals has been carefully handled and gently returned to its familiar area "We also want to inform you that the brown dog, which had recently bitten two individuals and shown signs of aggression, has been carefully handled, calmed, and gently returned to its familiar area. Our approach remains rooted in care, safety, and responsible management," it added. (ANI)