Want a Salon Like Face Glow at Home? Try This Simple Coconut Scrub
Want a natural, salon like face glow at home? Experts suggest a simple coconut scrub that gently removes dead skin, boosts circulation, and enhances natural radiance. This easy home remedy helps achieve soft, glowing skin without salon treatments.
Face Glow
When going to a party or function, many people want their face to look radiant. For that, they immediately rush to a nearby parlor for facials. But, that's an expensive affair. Plus, since they contain chemicals, there's a chance of damaging your face. So, you can double your beauty naturally without all that. You just need to use one thing at home. Let's see what that is now.
Coconut powder for facial beauty
Coconut is used in many types of dishes. We even use coconut milk for facial beauty. But did you know you can enhance your beauty with coconut powder? By making a special scrub with this grated coconut and applying it to your face, you can get a parlor-like glow.
Ingredients needed to make the scrub :
- Coconut powder
- Yogurt
- Honey
- Milk cream
How to make the scrub
- You can easily make a scrub with coconut powder right at home.
- To make it, first take coconut powder in a large clean bowl.
- Now, add one tablespoon of yogurt to it. Mix them both well, then add a little honey and a little milk cream. You can also add two or three drops of castor oil.
- Now apply this scrub to your face for 25 minutes.
- After some time, gently massage your face with your fingertips.
- This will reduce the tanning on your skin and make your face beautiful.
- You can use this scrub twice a week.
- If you are trying this for the first time, do a patch test first and then use it.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.