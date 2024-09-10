Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to get shiny hair without going to a salon? DIY keratin treatment at home

    DIY keratin hair mask at home: Get shiny and healthy hair with these easy and affordable DIY keratin treatments. Learn how to make hair masks using rice, flaxseed, banana-egg, and aloe vera for a cost-effective alternative to salon treatments.

    Want to get shiny hair without going to a salon? DIY keratin treatment at home RKK
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    Lifestyle Desk. Women go to great lengths for beautiful hair, often turning to spas and keratin treatments. However, these hair treatments can be quite expensive, especially at salons. If you're looking for a keratin treatment but are worried about the cost, there's no need to fret! You can achieve shiny and lustrous hair with a DIY keratin treatment at home. It's both affordable and effective. Let's explore how you can do this.

    1) DIY Keratin Hair Mask for Hair

    Rice and flaxseeds are incredibly beneficial for hair. While rice doesn't contain keratin, it's rich in amino acids, vitamin E, and B vitamins, which are great for hair health. Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein, providing nourishment to your hair. Aloe vera, on the other hand, softens the hair cuticles.

    How to Make Hair Mask at Home

    • Take half a cup of rice and half a cup of flaxseeds in a saucepan.
    • Add a glass of water and bring it to a boil.
    • Cook it on low heat for 10-15 minutes until the rice releases white starch and the flaxseeds form a sticky gel.
    • Strain the mixture and let it cool down to room temperature.
    • Extract the pulp from a fresh aloe vera leaf and mix it into the mixture. Blend it well.
    • Apply this hair mask from your scalp to the entire length of your hair. After an hour, wash it off with lukewarm water.

    2) Banana-Egg Hair Mask

    • Apply coconut oil to your hair and leave it on for 15 minutes.
    • Soak a towel in warm water, wring it out, and wrap it around your head for 10 minutes to steam your hair.
    • Wash your hair with clean water.
    • Mix one banana and one egg in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of honey to it.
    • Apply this hair mask to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then, wash your hair with shampoo.
    • Using this once a month makes hair soft, thick, and shiny.

    3) Aloe Vera, Curd & Boiled Rice Hair Mask

    • Take fresh aloe vera pulp, curd, boiled rice, olive oil, and vitamin E oil.
    • Put all these ingredients in a mixer and blend well.
    • Apply this prepared paste on your hair and wash your hair after one hour.
    • Applying it once every 10 days brings shine to the hair.
