A bottle of moringa oil is pictured. It's a great fix for dry, brittle, or thinning hair. Just warm up 3 teaspoons of pure moringa oil. Apply it directly to your scalp, parting your hair as you go. Massage for 10 minutes, leave it on for an hour, then wash with a mild shampoo. Do this for 3 weeks to see results. Remember, focus on the roots, not just the ends!

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