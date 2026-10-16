Beyond his performance, audiences have also been celebrating the film’s emotional moments and the impact of its characters. One fan said: “#Vijay Anna and #Rashmika Vadhina on screen are always a vibe.Their chemistry is something else! #Ranabaali #Jayamma” While another netizen said: “Yaar, those expressions and that body language!” #Vijay has completely transformed himself for this role. #Ranabaali” Adding to the praise, a fan commented, “Ee cinema kosam #Vijay entha kashtapaddado prathi scene lo kanipisthundi. Hats off to you anna #Ranabaali” Collectively, these responses indicate how excited people are about Vijay’s newest outing and the satisfaction they have in seeing Vijay’s commitment paying off.