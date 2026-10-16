Ranabaali X Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has arrived in theatres amid high expectations. Early audience reactions are divided, with praise for the lead pair’s chemistry but criticism of the film’s pacing and execution

The period action drama brings Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together on screen, drawing considerable interest from fans. In the initial reactions shared online, several viewers have appreciated the lead actors’ chemistry, their emotional scenes and the way their characters complement each other.

Vijay’s screen presence and dialogue delivery have also received appreciation. Some viewers felt that the sequences featuring the lead pair were among the film’s stronger moments, helping the story maintain audience interest despite its uneven narration.

Slow Screenplay and Background Music Draw Criticism

Despite the positive comments about the lead actors, Ranabaali has received criticism for its pacing. Some viewers felt that the narrative moved too slowly, particularly in the first half, while others expressed disappointment with the background score.

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The film’s portrayal of British colonial rule and the suffering of people during that period has also prompted mixed responses. Although certain viewers appreciated the powerful dialogues and sequences depicting colonial atrocities, others felt these moments lacked the emotional impact needed to make the story more compelling.

Ranabaali's Overall Verdict: A Mixed Response

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a Telugu period action drama set against the backdrop of British colonial rule. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular rebel, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo features as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.

The film's initial reception suggests that its performances and select dramatic sequences are working for some viewers, but the screenplay and execution remain points of concern. With opinions differing across early screenings, the response on social media offers only an initial indication of audience sentiment rather than a definitive verdict on the film.