If your mixie still doesn't grind well after you've tried everything, then it's finally time to change the blade. You must buy a new blade if its edges are broken, if it's bent, or if it has started to rust. Other key signs for a replacement are if the blade is stuck, heavily worn down, or has completely lost its sharpness. In 2023, a popular electronics store reported that 75% of requests for mixer blade replacements were due to genuine damage. If you see these signs, changing the blade is the right and safest thing to do.