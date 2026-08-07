Is Your Mixie Not Grinding Properly? Try This Easy Trick Before Replacing the Blade
Is your mixer grinder struggling to grind ingredients smoothly? Before buying a new one, try this simple trick to deal with a dull mixie blade and improve grinding performance while saving money.
Not grinding? Is the blade the real culprit?
If your mixie isn't grinding properly, most people immediately blame a blunt blade. This might happen when you're struggling with idli batter or masalas. But hold on, the blade isn't always the problem. Many small issues can affect the grinding performance. People often assume the blade has lost its sharpness. Rushing to buy a new one without checking first is just a waste of money.
First, give the blade a good clean
Food particles, oil, and dried masalas often get stuck around and under the mixie jar's blade. This build-up slows down the blade's rotation and affects its grinding power, making it seem blunt. Clean the blade thoroughly with hot water, baking soda, or a few drops of vinegar. A 2023 study found that most home appliances break down quickly due to improper maintenance. Soaking the blade for a few minutes in warm water and then using an old toothbrush to scrub away the dirt is the best way to clean it.
Is the Coupler okay?
There's a black rubber rotator between the mixie jar and the motor—we call this the 'coupler'. If this coupler wears out, the jar won't spin correctly, or you'll hear a strange noise from the mixie. The main sign is the motor running while the jar stays still. According to data from several service centres in March 2024, worn-out couplers cause 30% of all mixer repairs. Just remove the jar and try spinning the coupler with your hand. If it feels loose or looks worn, buying and fitting a new one is a very simple fix.
You don't always need to change the blade
Before you decide the blade is blunt, check a few other things. Overloading the jar will always reduce its grinding efficiency. When grinding masalas, make sure you add enough liquid. Also, double-check that the mixie jar is fitted properly onto the motor. If all these are correct, your mixie should work perfectly. For example, some food items need at least 50 ml of water to grind smoothly. These small checks can help you avoid an unnecessary blade change.
Signs that the blade needs changing
If your mixie still doesn't grind well after you've tried everything, then it's finally time to change the blade. You must buy a new blade if its edges are broken, if it's bent, or if it has started to rust. Other key signs for a replacement are if the blade is stuck, heavily worn down, or has completely lost its sharpness. In 2023, a popular electronics store reported that 75% of requests for mixer blade replacements were due to genuine damage. If you see these signs, changing the blade is the right and safest thing to do.
Check these 5 things before buying a new blade!
Before you rush out to buy a new blade, just double-check the five things we discussed. Keeping the jar clean, checking the coupler's condition, not overloading the jar, adding enough liquid, and fitting the jar correctly will help extend your mixie's life. In many cases, these simple maintenance tips can bring back your mixie's grinding power. These methods will definitely help you save money on unnecessary expenses. If not, then replacing a genuinely damaged blade is the only safe option.
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