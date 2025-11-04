Want Zero Hair Fall? Start Eating These Protein-Rich Superfoods Today
Hair Care: For thick hair growth, a protein called keratin is essential. If our diet lacks enough protein, hair growth stops. Eating some protein-rich foods daily can prevent this hair fall problem.
Everyone wants beautiful hair, but issues like hair fall and dryness are common due to poor nutrition, especially a lack of protein. Let's explore protein-rich foods for healthy hair.
Eggs are a top source of high-quality protein that strengthens hair follicles. They also contain biotin (Vitamin B7), which is essential for promoting new hair growth and shine.
Chicken is packed with protein, offering about 31g per 100g. It helps repair hair follicle tissues and aids in absorbing iron and zinc, making your hair stronger.
Nuts and seeds like almonds and chia seeds are great for hair. They offer protein, Vitamin E, and omega-3s, which improve scalp circulation and promote new hair growth.
Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are rich in protein and calcium. Protein builds hair structure, while calcium boosts growth and strength. Yogurt also acts as a conditioner.
Fish like salmon are rich in protein and omega-3s that nourish follicles. Vitamin D in fish also stimulates growth and reduces hair fall. A protein-rich diet is key for strong hair.