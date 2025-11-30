THIS Country Is The Only Place Without A Jail; Ranks As One Of The Safest Countries
Vatican City: To control crime, countries enact strict laws. They build jails to imprison criminals. But did you know there's a country in the world that has no jail?
A country without a jail
In one country, there's no jail and major crimes are almost unheard of. Theft and fights are very rare. Strong law enforcement in this small nation ensures a peaceful vibe. It's Vatican City.
Strict control
Vatican City is the world's smallest sovereign state, with an area of just 0.44 sq km. Its population is around 800 to 900. The small population makes it easy to monitor every action. This control reduces the chance of crime.
Why is there no jail?
Vatican City has no permanent jail, just temporary detention rooms. Criminals are sent to Italian prisons. Its small size and tight security mean major crimes are very rare.
Impact of spiritual lifestyle
Life here revolves around spiritual activities. Most people are in religious service and follow rules willingly. So, even minor incidents like theft are rare. If a minor crime occurs, the Italian legal system handles it.
Tight security
Special security teams, including the Swiss Guard, protect Vatican City. Key spots are under strict watch. Suspicious activity is quickly handled, making it one of the safest places.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything that adds value to your everyday life.