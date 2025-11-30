Image Credit : Instagram

Lately, a video of Vinod Channa's podcast is going viral on social media. In the podcast, Vinod also revealed his fees. He explained that online training is conducted worldwide. If someone wants to train with him online, he charges 100,000 rupees for 12 sessions. These sessions are optional.

He explained that if someone comes to his gym or invites him over, he charges 150,000, 250,000, and sometimes 300,000 rupees per month, depending on the distance and time invested. He also mentioned during the show that if someone wants him to travel with them, his daily fee could be in the lakhs.