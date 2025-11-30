- Home
- Entertainment
- From Sweeper to Nita Ambani's Fitness Trainer! Meet Vinod Channa, His Salary Will SHOCK You
From Sweeper to Nita Ambani's Fitness Trainer! Meet Vinod Channa, His Salary Will SHOCK You
Ambani trainer fees: The Ambani family is one of the richest families in the country. Their lifestyle is often discussed. Lately, the Ambani family's fitness trainer has been getting a lot of attention.
Vinod Channa grabs attention
The Ambani family's lifestyle is always a topic of discussion. Everyone associated with their family is in the limelight. Lately, the Ambani family's fitness trainer, Vinod Channa, has been grabbing attention.
How much does he charge?
Vinod Channa is a famous celebrity trainer. He guides on weight training, body transformation, diet management, and nutrition. He played a key role in Nita and Anant Ambani's weight loss. Currently, Vinod is the fitness trainer for the Ambani family. You might be surprised to know how much Vinod Channa charges.
Video goes viral
Lately, a video of Vinod Channa's podcast is going viral on social media. In the podcast, Vinod also revealed his fees. He explained that online training is conducted worldwide. If someone wants to train with him online, he charges 100,000 rupees for 12 sessions. These sessions are optional.
He explained that if someone comes to his gym or invites him over, he charges 150,000, 250,000, and sometimes 300,000 rupees per month, depending on the distance and time invested. He also mentioned during the show that if someone wants him to travel with them, his daily fee could be in the lakhs.
Training Bollywood celebrities
Vinod Channa is very active on social media and often shares videos of him working out with celebrities. He has trained several Bollywood celebrities, including John Abraham.
Talent that blossomed in poverty
Talking about his life, Vinod Channa said he faced many hardships but never gave up. His financial situation was very poor during his childhood. It was very difficult to complete his education. Given his family's financial situation, he even worked as a sweeper at the beginning of his career. He recalled that his first job was as a floor trainer in a gym, where he had to clean machines and load and unload plates all day.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.