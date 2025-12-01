- Home
Mandira Bedi’s Madh Island bungalow is now available on Airbnb. Discover the one-night rent, explore its elegant interiors, royal-style decor, pool, garden, and get a glimpse of this stunning celebrity home through beautiful photos.
Mandira Bedi, the iconic actress and TV personality, owns a stunning villa on Mumbai’s Madh Island. This beautiful home features vibrant, stylish interiors, spacious bedrooms, a private pool, and breathtaking sea views. Combining comfort with charm, it offers a perfect beachside retreat. The villa is available on Airbnb for those seeking a luxurious getaway.
About 19 years ago, Mandira Bedi and her mother purchased this charming bungalow. It features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, a lovely garden, and a private pool, making it a perfect blend of comfort and elegance.
After the passing of her husband Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi has listed her luxurious Madh Island bungalow on Airbnb, offering guests a chance to experience its elegance, comfort, and stunning sea-facing views.
A one-night stay at Mandira Bedi’s luxurious Madh Island bungalow costs approximately ₹42,000, offering guests an exclusive experience of her stylish home with its pool, garden, and scenic sea views.
Mandira Bedi has furnished the bungalow with exquisite, elegant furniture, giving it a luxurious, royal-style ambiance that perfectly complements its spacious interiors and stunning surroundings.
In this picture, Mandira Bedi is seen in her kitchen, which is designed with a simple and functional style, reflecting elegance and understated charm.
Mandira Bedi’s bungalow can accommodate up to eight guests at a time. The popular actress is known for her roles in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Meerabai Not Out.
