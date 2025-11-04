Researchers have developed a nutritious, meat-like vegan protein from refined sunflower flour. Rich in minerals and healthy fats, this sustainable, non-GMO ingredient offers mild flavor and high nutrition.

Plant-based protein innovation is blooming — and sunflowers might soon take center stage on vegan menus. Scientists from Brazil and Germany have developed a nutrient-rich meat alternative made from refined sunflower flour, offering a sustainable and highly nutritious option for the plant-based food market. The study, led by Maria Teresa Bertoldo Pacheco, was published in the journal Food Research International.

Turning Sunflowers Into Meat-Like Protein

Researchers extracted oil from sunflower seeds, then processed the leftover meal to remove husks and natural compounds that affect digestibility and flavor. This produced a clean, mild-tasting flour suitable for human consumption.

Two plant-based “burger” prototypes were created — one from roasted sunflower flour and another from textured sunflower protein. Both versions were mixed with tomato powder, spices, and healthier oils like sunflower, olive, and linseed to boost flavor and nutrition.

High Protein, Minerals & Healthy Fats

The textured sunflower version stood out for its meat-like consistency and impressive nutritional profile. It delivered substantial amounts of protein and essential minerals — nearly fulfilling recommended daily needs for magnesium and manganese, and offering strong levels of iron and zinc.

The fat composition also impressed researchers, featuring heart-friendly monounsaturated fats.

Why Sunflower Meat Matters

Sunflowers offer several advantages in the alternative-protein landscape:

Naturally non-GMO

Already grown at scale for oil production

Sustainable and environmentally friendly

Mild flavor compared to many plant proteins

By refining sunflower flour and using techniques like extrusion to create fibrous structures, scientists believe this ingredient could rival traditional plant proteins like soy or pea.

A Global Research Effort

The study, conducted by Brazil’s ITAL and UNICAMP in partnership with Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute, highlights the growing international push toward sustainable food innovation. According to the lead researchers, the work not only advances meat-free technology but also elevates the value of sunflower crops for farmers and food producers.

With clean flavor, strong nutrition, and eco-friendly sourcing, sunflower-based protein could soon help reshape the plant-based meat aisle — naturally and deliciously.