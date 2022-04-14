Bengali New Year: Basanti pulao to Kosha Mangsho to Shorshe Ilish, here's menu for Poila Baisakh

The Bengali New Year, also known as Poila Boishakh (Pohela Boishakh), is determined by the lunisolar calendar, which begins in 1429. On Poila Boishakh, Bengalis eat yummy food; here are some items listed

Bengalis in India and worldwide celebrate Bengali New Year with much pomp and enthusiasm. They put on new clothing, go to temples, and spend time with their loved ones on this day. It should be remembered that the Bengali calendar begins with the month of Boishakh or Baisakh. Because it falls during the harvest season, the Bengali New Year is known as Poila Boishakh. Food is top of the list in many households on Poila Boishakh; from yummy snacks to the main course, it is like a big feast.

Here are some yummy Bengali food items you should not miss on Poila Boishakh. Beguni: Anyone who says brinjal is dull hasn't tried the traditional Bengali beguni. This snack comes together quickly and serves as a tasty appetiser. After being dipped in a flavorful besan batter, long brinjal slices are deep-fried. Yummy

Kosha Mangsho: This yummy dish is a traditional Bengali mutton recipe that includes slow-simmering goat meat in various hot spices over low heat. The flavour of mustard oil pervades the meal, which consists of a thick dark brown curry and melt-in-your-mouth mutton slices.



Chana dal: It's a delectable lentil meal made with Bengal gramme or chana dal. You may serve it with steamed white rice or plain luchi (Bangali style poori).

Ilish: How can we not include Ilish or Hilsa mach, also called the queen of all fishes. Talking about Shorshe Ilish is a traditional meal with a strong mustard flavour. You'd be surprised at how few ingredients are needed for this recipe and how simple it is to prepare in a short amount of time.

Chingri Malai Curry: A very famous Bengali recipe made with fresh river prawns or scampi, It is cooked with mild spices and coconut milk. It is a flavorful meal that is served with white rice.

Khichuri with veggies: Busy and can not make extravagant New Year's food? This Bengali-style khichuri will be enough for the celebratory.