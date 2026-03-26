In an effort to diversify energy use, the government is expediting the building of piped gas networks and possibly discontinuing LPG supplies to residences that do not use piped natural gas in areas where it is already available.

In light of supply shortages caused by the war in the Persian Gulf region, the government is promoting PNG as a more reliable fuel for residential and commercial use.

According to the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 24, LPG service would be halted after three months for families that do not transition to PNG, regardless availability.

An exemption has been made for places where installation is not technically feasible, provided a no-objection certificate is acquired.