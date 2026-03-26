PNG Connection Guide: How to Apply for Gas Connection? Check Costs & Documents
The government is expediting the installation of piped gas networks. This guide details the step-by-step process for applying for a PNG connection, including checking availability, application process, costs and the documents required for the switch.
In an effort to diversify energy use, the government is expediting the building of piped gas networks and possibly discontinuing LPG supplies to residences that do not use piped natural gas in areas where it is already available.
In light of supply shortages caused by the war in the Persian Gulf region, the government is promoting PNG as a more reliable fuel for residential and commercial use.
According to the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 24, LPG service would be halted after three months for families that do not transition to PNG, regardless availability.
An exemption has been made for places where installation is not technically feasible, provided a no-objection certificate is acquired.
Steps To Apply For PNG Connection
Step 1: Check PNG availability in your area
The first step for customers is to determine whether PNG services are available in their area. This may be done on the distributor's website by inputting basic address information such as a pin code. Where pipes are already laid, applications can be made both digitally and in person.
Step 2: Application Process
Applications can be performed digitally or offline at permitted locations. ID and address verification, as well as property-related papers like ownership certificates or rental agreements, are typically necessary documents.
Step 3: Cost Considerations
A refundable security deposit is a large portion of the cost. IGL, for example, estimates this between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on consumption.
Step 4: Installation Timeline
After permission, a site inspection is performed. The pipeline and meter are then installed, followed by safety tests. Activation in places with existing pipes can take 7-15 days, whereas newer areas may take longer.
Documents Required for PNG Connection
- Identity verification options include Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, passport, or driver's license.
- Address confirmation: A recent utility bill (electricity or BSNL), rental agreement, ration card, or property tax statement.
- Ownership documents include a sale deed, registered ownership papers, a society certificate, and a tax receipt.
- Tenant's requirements: Landlord-issued NOC accompanied by ownership documentation.
- Photographs: Passport-sized photographs will be sent.
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