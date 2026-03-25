The Petroleum Ministry assured that there is adequate petrol and diesel with no price change, urging the public not to panic buy. The Centre is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and expanding its infrastructure across the country.

No Fuel Scarcity, Centre Urges Calm

The Petroleum Ministry on Wednesday said that the Centre is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG), while noting that there is adequate petrol and diesel available and the fuel prices have not changed.

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Addressing the Inter-Ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted that the government is ensuring 100 per cent domestic PNG supply and has issued a notification, streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, and developing the natural gas infrastructure. Addressing concerns over LPG and fuel shortage amid the West Asia conflict, she asked the public not to believe any rumours and avoid panic buying.

Sujata Sharma said, "Refineries operating at optimum capacity. We have the capacity to refine 26 crore tonne of crude oil annually. In the last two days, queues have been seen outside retail outlets and petrol pumps, and we observed panic buying. I want to assure the nation that we have adequate petrol and diesel. There is no scarcity in petrol pumps or the terminals supplying petrol to the pumps. Do not trust the rumours and avoid panic buying. Diesel and petrol prices have not been increased."

Centre Prioritises PNG Connections and Infrastructure

"Domestic PNG connection is the government's priority, and 100 per cent supply is being made available to consumers. 100 per cent CNG is also being made available to consumers," she added.

Noting the government's push for PNG infrastructure expansion, she said, "In Delhi, one order was passed where the road restoration charge has been scrapped, and pipelines are laid round the clock. A gazette notification was issued to streamline the timelines and approval process. The steps taken have shown good results. 2,20,000 consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG, and 2.5 lakh new applications have been received."

LPG Measures: Support for Migrants and Action Against Hoarding

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised aiding migrant labourers and requested states to extend cooperation to the Centre, the Joint Secretary of the Petroleum Ministry added that migrant labourers will get five kilograms cylinder on priority.

The Centre has conducted 2700 raids and seized 2,000 cylinders amid black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders. She said, "Migrant labourers to get 5 kg cylinder as priority. In 26 states, 22,000 tonne LPG have been allocated, which includes allocation by state governments and oil companies also. Yesterday, 30,000 five kg cylinders were given."

"Government and states are trying to stop black marketing and hoarding. Yesterday, 2700 raids were conducted, and 2,000 cylinders seized," the joint secretary added.

New Pipeline Order and Clarification on LPG Booking Rules

This comes after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday issued an order to provide a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, developing the natural gas infrastructure amid concerns over its supply due to the West Asia conflict.

According to a press release, the ministry has passed the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The order provides a streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, addressing delays in approvals and access to land, and enabling faster development of natural gas infrastructure, including in residential areas.

The ministry today clarified that circulating news reports about a change in LPG refill booking timelines are false and reiterated that the existing refill booking timelines "remain unchanged and continue to be".

"It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines--45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections. It is clarified that no such changes have been made. The existing refill booking timelines remain unchanged and continue to be," the Ministry said in a statement.

The existing timelines by the government are: 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, irrespective of connection type.

This comes amid the concerns over the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas as the conflict in West Asia, which has entered its fourth week, has hampered global trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)