To bolster energy security and reduce dependence on imported LPG, India is mandating a switch to piped natural gas (PNG). Triggered by geopolitical risks, the policy requires households in areas with PNG infrastructure to transition within three months or lose their LPG supply.

Why India Is Pushing LPG Users to Switch to PNG

India is accelerating a major shift in how households access cooking fuel, urging people to move from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG). This policy push is driven by a mix of geopolitical risks, energy security concerns, and long-term infrastructure goals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the centre of this move is the government’s effort to reduce dependence on imported LPG and promote a more stable, pipeline-based fuel system.

West Asia Crisis Triggers Urgency

The immediate trigger for this transition is the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supply chains. A significant portion of India’s LPG imports passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making the country vulnerable to geopolitical instability.

India imports around 60% of its LPG needs, and nearly 90% of these imports are routed through this volatile region.

This concentration risk has forced policymakers to rethink fuel distribution and reduce reliance on a single external source.

New Rule: Switch to PNG or Lose LPG

The government has introduced a strict directive under the 2026 gas distribution order.

• Households in areas where PNG is available will be notified

• They must switch within three months

• Failure to comply may lead to LPG supply being discontinued

The order clearly states:

“The LPG supply to such an address shall cease after three months.”

This effectively makes the transition mandatory in “notified” areas where pipeline infrastructure already exists.

Also Read: 'No Concern for Nation': BJP Hits Out at TMC for Missing Key Meet

What Are “Notified PNG Customers”?

“Notified PNG customers” are households located in areas where piped gas infrastructure has already been rolled out.

In such areas:

• PNG connections are prioritised

• New LPG connections may be restricted

• Existing users are encouraged—or required—to switch

This classification is central to the government’s strategy to phase out LPG where alternatives already exist.

Why PNG Is Being Promoted

The government sees PNG as a more efficient and reliable alternative to LPG for several reasons:

1. Continuous Supply

Unlike LPG cylinders, PNG is delivered via pipelines directly to homes, eliminating the need for refills.

2. Reduced Logistics

PNG removes the need for transportation, storage, and delivery of cylinders, cutting down logistical challenges.

3. Energy Security

Natural gas can be sourced from multiple channels, including domestic production, reducing import dependency.

4. Cleaner Fuel

PNG burns more efficiently and is considered environmentally cleaner than LPG.

Infrastructure Push and Faster Approvals

To support this transition, the government has introduced reforms to speed up pipeline expansion:

• Time-bound approvals for laying pipelines

• “Deemed approval” if authorities delay permissions

• Mandatory access approval within days for housing societies

• Last-mile connections to be completed quickly

Authorities cannot reject applications in notified areas, ensuring rapid rollout of PNG connections.

Redistribution Strategy Behind the Move

The policy is not just about replacing LPG—it’s also about redistributing it more efficiently.

By shifting urban households with PNG access away from LPG, the government aims to:

• Free up LPG cylinders for rural and remote areas

• Improve supply balance across regions

• Reduce pressure on imports

Around 60 lakh households are currently targeted for this transition.

Government Reassurance Amid PanicDespite concerns about shortages, the government has clarified that LPG supply remains stable for now.

Officials have stressed that there are no immediate disruptions and urged people not to panic. However, the policy signals a proactive step to avoid future supply shocks.

Incentives to Encourage Switching

To make the transition smoother, authorities and gas companies are offering incentives such as:

• Free gas benefits (in some cases)

• Waived connection or installation fees

• Faster connection timelines

These measures are aimed at reducing resistance from households concerned about upfront costs.

Also Read: West Asia crisis: All parties to present unified front, says Rijiju

Challenges and Concerns

Despite its advantages, the PNG push comes with challenges:

1. Limited Reach

PNG is currently available mainly in urban and semi-urban areas, leaving rural regions dependent on LPG.

2. Infrastructure Constraints

Expanding pipeline networks nationwide is time-consuming and complex.

3. Lack of Portability

Unlike LPG cylinders, PNG cannot be used outside fixed pipeline zones, reducing flexibility.

4. Consumer Adjustment

Millions of households accustomed to LPG will need to adapt to a new system.

Exemptions in the Rule

The government has provided a safeguard for households where PNG is not feasible.

If a gas company certifies that pipeline installation is “technically infeasible,” LPG supply will continue.

This ensures that residents in older buildings or difficult terrains are not unfairly affected.

A Long-Term Energy Shift

India’s push toward PNG reflects a broader transformation in its energy strategy. The goal is to:

• Diversify fuel sources

• Reduce dependence on imports

• Build resilient infrastructure

• Promote cleaner energy usage

This aligns with global trends where countries are shifting toward more sustainable and secure energy systems.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Panic grips city amid fuel shortage fears, long queues seen

What It Means for Households

For consumers, the change could redefine daily life:

• No more booking LPG cylinders

• Continuous gas supply through pipelines

• Potential cost savings over time

• Greater convenience

However, the transition will depend heavily on local infrastructure availability.

The Bottom Line

India’s push to shift LPG users to PNG is both a short-term response to global crisis and a long-term structural reform.

While the move may feel disruptive for some households, it represents a strategic effort to modernise fuel distribution, improve energy security, and reduce vulnerability to global shocks.

As pipeline networks expand and adoption increases, PNG could soon become the default cooking fuel for urban India—marking a significant shift in how millions of households power their kitchens.