Home Garden Ideas: 5 Pink Flower Plants to Give Your Home a Royal Look
Add a touch of elegance to your home with these 5 pink flower plants, including pink rose, hibiscus, periwinkle, petunia, and Gulmohar, offering year-round blooms, fragrance, and easy care for gardens or pots.
Pink rose
The pink rose is a beautiful and popular plant that blooms all year. It needs mild sun and regular water to grow well. You can plant it in a garden or a pot for a royal look and fragrance.
Pink hibiscus
The pink hibiscus plant also has very beautiful flowers. Its large, attractive blooms can be used for worship or decoration. You can plant it in a large pot or in the ground.
Periwinkle
The periwinkle is an easy-to-grow, beautiful plant with tons of daily blooms. These pink flowers come in light and dark shades and bloom all year. It needs mild sun and daily water.
Petunia
Petunia is a soft, bright pink flower often grown in hanging pots. Plant it in spring for a constant supply of small, beautiful, bud-like flowers that look absolutely gorgeous.
Gulmohar
You can plant a pink Gulmohar (Royal Poinciana) in a large area. Its pink flowers are beautiful and fragrant, blooming even in summer. Use them for home decor or worship.
