Kashmiri Earrings Under ₹200: Shine Bright This Eid Like a True Diva

Long Kashmiri earrings with ghungroos are trending! Featuring intricate meenakari work on the stud, a dangling chain, and classic jhumka-style ghungroos for a festive look.
These hanging Kashmiri earrings look absolutely fantastic with sarees and suits. They are loaded with ghungroos and feature a large stone and meenakari work on the stud.
The elephant stud, double chain with ghungroos, and a pearl touch at the bottom make these earrings super aesthetic. You can easily style them with any of your ethnic outfits.
If you want a heavy jhumka look for Eid, check out this design. It's designed with a stud and a jhumka, and has a chain with ghungroos attached at the bottom for that extra flair.
You can find stunning earrings like these on sites like Meesho and Flipkart. This Kashmiri hanging earring design is going viral and is also available in a gold-plated finish.
Kashmiri jhumkas look absolutely gorgeous with sarees. You can also buy earrings like these for under ₹200. They are a perfect choice for your Eid celebrations.
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