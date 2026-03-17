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Kashmiri Earrings Under ₹200: Shine Bright This Eid Like a True Diva

Get ready to glam up your Eid outfit with these stunning Kashmiri earrings. The best part is they won't burn a hole in your pocket—all under ₹200!
lifestyle Mar 17 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:meesho.com
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Long Kashmiri Earrings

Long Kashmiri earrings with ghungroos are trending! Featuring intricate meenakari work on the stud, a dangling chain, and classic jhumka-style ghungroos for a festive look.

Image credits: meesho.com
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Hanging Kashmiri Earrings

These hanging Kashmiri earrings look absolutely fantastic with sarees and suits. They are loaded with ghungroos and feature a large stone and meenakari work on the stud.

Image credits: meesho.com
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Latkan-style Kashmiri Earrings

The elephant stud, double chain with ghungroos, and a pearl touch at the bottom make these earrings super aesthetic. You can easily style them with any of your ethnic outfits.

Image credits: instagram- kundan_jewellery_online_store7
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Heavy Kashmiri Jhumkas

If you want a heavy jhumka look for Eid, check out this design. It's designed with a stud and a jhumka, and has a chain with ghungroos attached at the bottom for that extra flair.

Image credits: instagram- shabadbyks
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Viral Kashmiri Hanging Earrings

You can find stunning earrings like these on sites like Meesho and Flipkart. This Kashmiri hanging earring design is going viral and is also available in a gold-plated finish.

Image credits: instagram- tarana_jewellery
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Classic Kashmiri Jhumkas

Kashmiri jhumkas look absolutely gorgeous with sarees. You can also buy earrings like these for under ₹200. They are a perfect choice for your Eid celebrations.

Image credits: Pinterest

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