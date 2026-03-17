Gudi Padwa Recipe: Make Perfect Shrikhand and Puri at Home, It's Super Easy!
This Gudi Padwa, make the classic Shrikhand Puri combo right in your kitchen. This guide gives you a simple, step-by-step recipe. You'll learn how to make 'chakka' from curd, whip up creamy shrikhand, and fry perfectly fluffy puris.
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Gudi Padwa Recipe: Make Perfect Shrikhand and Puri at Home, It's Super Easy!
Shrikhand is a sweet dish made from strained yogurt, or 'chakka'. People in Maharashtra and Gujarat often prepare it for festivals like Gudi Padwa and Janmashtami.
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Ingredients
You will need 1 kg of thick curd, 200-250 grams of sugar, and some cardamom powder. You can also add saffron, almonds, and pistachios for extra flavour.
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Prepare the chakka
First, tie the curd in a clean muslin cloth. Then, hang it for 8-10 hours to drain all the water. This process gives you a thick, creamy base called 'chakka'.
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Making the shrikhand
Now, mix the sugar into the 'chakka' until it's smooth. Add cardamom powder, saffron, and chopped dry fruits. Your delicious, smooth shrikhand is ready!
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Ingredients for puri
For the puris, you'll need 2 cups of wheat flour, a pinch of salt, and water for kneading the dough. You will also need oil for deep-frying.
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Knead the puri dough and make puris
Mix the flour and salt, then knead a firm dough. Let it rest for 10-15 minutes. Roll out small puris and deep-fry them in hot oil until they turn golden and puff up.
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