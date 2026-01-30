If the growth of your house plants has stopped and they are not producing new leaves, there is no need to worry. With the right amount of sunlight, proper watering, and some easy homemade fertilizers, you can revive your slow growing plants.

Plant Growth Problem Home Remedies: House plants not only purify the air but also bring peace of mind. However, sometimes plants stop growing, new leaves don't appear, or the plant looks withered. This often happens due to our minor mistakes. The good news is that plant growth can be restarted with some simple home remedies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Main Reasons for Stunted Plant Growth

The biggest reason for stunted plant growth is a lack of nutrients in the soil. Besides this, overwatering or underwatering, lack of sunlight, poor drainage, and keeping the plant in the same pot for too long can also stop its growth. Sometimes, pests or fungal infections can weaken the plant, halting its development.

Proper Sunlight and Water are Essential

Every plant needs the right amount of sunlight. Some plants prefer direct sunlight, while others prefer partial shade. If a plant stays in constant shade, its growth can stop. Similarly, overwatering can cause root rot. Try to water only when the soil is dry, and make sure the pot has drainage holes.

Also read- Butterflies Attracting Flowers: 5 Flower Plants to Fill Your Garden

How to Boost Growth with Homemade Fertilizer

Excellent fertilizer can be made at home to boost plant growth.

Mix used tea leaves (washed and dried) into the soil; they provide nitrogen.

Use banana peel water (soaked for 24 hours) to give plants potassium.

Buttermilk or rice water (once or twice a month) makes the soil fertile.

All these methods are cheap, safe, and effective.

Repotting and Changing Soil is Also Important

If a plant has been in the same pot for a long time and its roots are starting to come out from the bottom, repot it immediately. Plant it in new soil mixed with cow dung manure, coco peat, and garden soil. This will give the roots more space and accelerate growth.

Also read- Air Purifier Indoor Plant: 4 Unique Indoor Plants for Fresh Air