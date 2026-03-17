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Dreaming of Flying, Falling, or Fire? Discover Their Hidden Meanings

We often forget our dreams, but some can reveal a lot about our lives. Let’s uncover the hidden meanings and secrets behind these dreams and what they might be trying to tell us.

lifestyle Mar 17 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Getty
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7 Dreams That Signal You to Stay Alert

According to Swapna Shastra, some dreams can signal future events or warnings. Discover the meanings of 7 common dreams like flying, falling, floods, fire, and snakes.

Image credits: Getty
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Flying

Seeing yourself flying in a dream is often seen as a sign of success and new beginnings. It suggests that your hard work may soon give you the opportunity to move forward in life.

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Falling or Getting Hurt

Seeing yourself fall or get injured in a dream may signal upcoming physical or mental troubles. It suggests paying attention to your health and avoiding risky situations.

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Floods or Rising Water

If you suddenly see rising water or floods in a dream, it may signal upcoming challenges in life. During such times, avoid hasty decisions and approach situations with patience.

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Fire

Seeing fire in a dream is often a sign of anger, stress, or conflict. It serves as a warning to be cautious in relationships or work, or else problems may escalate.

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Snake/Dangerous animal

Seeing a snake or a dangerous animal in a dream can indicate deceit or cunning. It may signal that someone around you is trying to cause you harm.

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Losing a Loved One

Dreaming about the death or loss of a loved one signifies the importance of relationships. Such dreams suggest resolving misunderstandings and valuing your connections.

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Losing Teeth

Seeing your teeth breaking in a dream is considered a sign of worry or major change. It suggests that you should exercise caution in your decisions.

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