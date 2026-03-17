Navratri Recipes: No Gas, No Problem! 5 Super Easy Vrat Recipes for Your Fast
Wondering what to eat during your Navratri fast? Here are 5 super easy falahari recipes you can make without a gas stove or induction. They'll keep you energised all day and taste amazing too!
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Navratri Recipes: No Gas, No Problem! 5 Super Easy Vrat Recipes for Your Fast
Chaitra Navratri starts on March 19, and many people observe a 9-day fast to please Maa Durga. During the fast, devotees have to be mindful of what they eat. However, the LPG cylinder shortage in the country has made this even more difficult. If your gas runs out and you're unsure what to make for your Navratri Vrat, this photo gallery is for you. We've brought you 5 fasting recipes that can be prepared without a gas stove or induction.
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Aamkhand
You should definitely add Aamkhand to your Navratri food recipe list. First, hang some curd in a cloth for a while to drain all its water. You can also use store-bought hung curd. Then, mix in sugar, cardamom, and mango pulp. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with protein.
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Fruit-Paneer Chaat
If you want something simple and different in your Navratri Recipes, make a Fruit-Paneer Chaat. Take some apples, bananas, pomegranates, and grapes available at home. Now, mix in some raw paneer and toss well. Sprinkle lemon juice and rock salt (sendha namak) on top. It's lightweight and nutritious.Another great option is a Banana Walnut Lassi. If you're looking for a Navratri Fast Drink, try this. Blend curd, banana, and walnuts well in a blender jar. Serve it with a pinch of cardamom and a little ice. It will keep both your mind and stomach feeling fresh.
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Dahi Sabudana
Try Dahi Sabudana for a filling meal. Soak sabudana in water overnight, and in the morning, mix it with curd and rock salt. You can also add peanuts. This will give you energy and keep your stomach full.If your question is what to eat during the Navratri fast, then buy some dates and dry fruits. You can mix almonds, cashews, and walnuts with dates and roll them into small laddoos. These are tasty and provide instant energy.
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