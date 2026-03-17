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Fruit-Paneer Chaat

If you want something simple and different in your Navratri Recipes, make a Fruit-Paneer Chaat. Take some apples, bananas, pomegranates, and grapes available at home. Now, mix in some raw paneer and toss well. Sprinkle lemon juice and rock salt (sendha namak) on top. It's lightweight and nutritious.Another great option is a Banana Walnut Lassi. If you're looking for a Navratri Fast Drink, try this. Blend curd, banana, and walnuts well in a blender jar. Serve it with a pinch of cardamom and a little ice. It will keep both your mind and stomach feeling fresh.