Contaminated water for plants: Learn about 4 types of contaminated water that can harm lush green plants. Read here how water mixed with detergent, salt, chlorine, and chemicals can damage your plants.

Just as sunlight and fertilizer are essential to keep a plant green, clean water is also very important. Many times, people pour wastewater from their homes into pots or on the balcony. You will be surprised to know that contaminated dirty water can ruin your green garden bed. Let's find out what kind of water should not be used for plants at all.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Water from RO or a softener

Some people use water from an RO or a softener system for their plants. The water discharged from an RO system has a high salt content. If you use such water for your plants, the plant will gradually start to dry out. This stops the plant's growth. Slowly, the plant dies. You should avoid using RO water for your plants.

Detergent or soapy water

If you use water with detergent or soap on your plants, the chemicals and phosphates present in it will degrade the soil quality. This will damage the roots of the plants, and slowly the plant will dry up.

Dirty water from cleaning

Often, after cleaning the floor, people pour the water into balcony pots or the garden. Do not do this at all. Water mixed with paint, phenyl, or chemicals contains toxins that make the soil poisonous. This causes your garden to gradually deteriorate. Always use clean, normal-temperature water for gardening.

Chlorinated water

If you use water with high chlorine content on your plants, it will also prove to be very harmful. The chlorine in the water kills bacteria, but this same chlorine becomes harmful to plants. Chlorinated water destroys the microorganisms in the soil that work to make the soil fertile. For this reason, the plant's leaves gradually turn yellow.