2 7 Image Credit : Social Media

Get the batter perfect first

Always use skinless white urad dal for idli, dosa, or vada. If you use dal with skin, make sure to remove about 80% of it. For vadas, even 50% skin is fine. Soak the dal for 3-4 hours. If it has skin, it needs 6-7 hours. An old trick is to add a small iron object to the water to make it soak faster.