Crispy Dosas: Your Secret to Hotel-Style Crispy Dosas at Home
Who doesn't love a good dosa? But the biggest complaint is that homemade ones never get that perfect, hotel-style crispiness. The secret isn't just in grinding the batter, but in getting the measurements and method just right.
The perfect ingredient ratio for your dosa batter
Always start with good quality ingredients. Follow this ratio for the perfect batter: 2 cups of rice, 1/2 cup of urad dal, 1 tablespoon of chana dal (for that golden-brown colour), 1/2 teaspoon of methi seeds (for flavour and aroma), and 1/2 cup of poha (to make the dosa soft and light).
5 rules to remember while preparing the batter
Grinding, Fermentation and Salting
When grinding, don't add too much water; the batter should be smooth like butter. For fermentation, let the batter rest for at least 8 hours or overnight until it rises well. This is crucial for taste. Finally, add salt to taste and mix gently just before you start making the dosas.
A few important tips
