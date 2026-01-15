Perfect Idli Dosa Batter Using One Simple Grinding Technique
How to make idli and dosa batter: Idli is a bit better than dosa because it's steamed without oil. We usually make one batter for idli and another for dosa. But now, let's see how to make a single batter for both.
They add rice
Idli and dosa are super popular snacks, especially in South India. They're mostly made with rice. Idli is a bit healthier since it's steamed without oil. The fun part is, dosa has a huge fan base. But today, let's see how to make both from a single batter.
Keep the ingredients in mind
We can make idli and dosa from the same batter, but you need to know the grinding method. When making the batter, you also have to pay attention to the ingredients you add.
Soak separately for 7-8 hours
Now, if you take 6 glasses of rice, you should add 3 glasses of urad dal. You need to soak both separately. It's best to wash them and soak them in clean water for about 7-8 hours.
One spoonful of fenugreek
You should also add fenugreek seeds and soak them. Adding fenugreek gives dosas a nice color and makes them crispy. One spoonful of fenugreek is enough.
Grind separately and let it ferment
First, grind the soaked rice into a smooth paste. Then, grind the urad dal. Mix both and let it ferment. This takes 4 to 5 hours. If the weather is warm, it will ferment faster. Make sure not to add too much or too little water.
When making idli
Now let's see how you can make idlis and dosas with this batter. When making idlis, don't forget to grease the molds. This helps them cook quickly. Steam the idlis on medium heat. After they're cooked, turn off the heat and leave the cooker lid on for a bit.
When making dosa
Now, make the dosas on medium heat as usual. They will turn out nice and crispy, and taste delicious.
