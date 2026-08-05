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Paneer 65 Recipe: One Simple Trick Makes This Crispy Snack Taste Better Than Restaurant Style
Learn how to make crispy, spicy, restaurant-style Paneer 65 at home with this easy recipe. Discover the secret to getting crunchy coating, soft paneer inside, and bold South Indian flavors in every bite.
The Perfect Paneer 65
Paneer Marination
The Secret Batter Mix
Traditional Masala Blend
Double Frying on Medium Heat
Here's a pro tip: Use the double-frying method. First, fry the paneer pieces in medium-hot oil until they are about 75% cooked. Take them out, let them cool for a bit, and then fry them again in very hot oil for just a few seconds. This technique prevents the paneer from becoming rubbery and makes it perfectly crispy on the outside while staying soft and spongy inside.
The Final Tempering
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