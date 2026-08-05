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The Perfect Paneer 65

Paneer 65 is everyone's favourite, whether as an evening snack or a special party dish. But getting kids to eat paneer is a big task for moms. Do you avoid making it because you can't get that restaurant-style crispiness at home? Instead of just using masala powders, these special tips will double the taste. If you try this once, you'll become the paneer expert in your family. Here are the secrets to make it soft inside and crispy outside.