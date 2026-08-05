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Gardening Tips: 7 Best Air-Purifying Plants for Terrace Gardens That Naturally Freshen Your Home
Upgrade your terrace garden with these seven air-purifying plants that naturally filter pollutants, boost oxygen levels and enhance your outdoor space with lush greenery while requiring minimal maintenance.
Areca Palm
The Areca Palm is one of the most effective natural air purifiers for homes and terrace gardens. Its feathery fronds add a tropical touch while helping improve air quality. It thrives in bright, indirect sunlight with regular watering.
Snake Plant
Snake Plant is a hardy choice that requires very little maintenance. It helps remove indoor air pollutants and is known for releasing oxygen even at night. The upright leaves also make it an attractive addition to modern terrace gardens.
Spider Plant
Spider Plant is easy to grow and adapts well to different weather conditions. It helps filter harmful toxins from the air while producing cascading green foliage. Regular watering and partial sunlight keep the plant healthy.
Peace Lily
Peace Lily combines elegant white blooms with impressive air-purifying abilities. It absorbs common airborne pollutants and adds a refreshing look to terrace spaces. Keep the soil slightly moist and place it in filtered sunlight for best growth.
Rubber Plant
Rubber Plant features glossy green leaves that effectively help improve air quality. It is easy to maintain and grows well in containers on terraces. Occasional watering and bright, indirect light are enough to keep it thriving.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera is valued for both its medicinal properties and air-cleaning benefits. The succulent requires minimal watering and grows well in sunny terrace gardens. Its thick leaves also provide soothing gel for minor skin irritations.
Boston Fern
Boston Fern is a lush plant that naturally increases humidity while helping remove airborne pollutants. Its dense foliage creates a refreshing green corner on any terrace. It flourishes in moist soil and indirect sunlight with regular misting.
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