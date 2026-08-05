Green Hills to Waterfalls: 7 Reasons Goa Becomes Dream Destination During Monsoon
Discover 7 amazing reasons why Goa is more beautiful during the monsoon than summer. From lush green landscapes and roaring waterfalls to peaceful beaches and scenic drives, here's why the rainy season is worth experiencing.
Goa Becomes a Green Paradise with the Advent of the Monsoon
Whereas summer is synonymous with sunny beaches and bustling crowds, monsoon season turns Goa into a serene green paradise. With misty hills and overflowing waterfalls, the state gets rejuvenated with every rain. If you want to see the scenic sights of Goa without crowds, then monsoon should definitely be your choice.
1. Lush Green Landscapes
The rains bring out lush greenery everywhere in Goa. This includes coconut grooves, forests, spice plantations and paddy fields. Driving along the picturesque countryside gives you fresh air and a breeze that cools you down.
2. Stunning Waterfalls
The season of monsoons is the best time to visit the beautiful waterfalls of Goa. Famous sites include Dudhsagar, Harvalem, and Tambdi Surla with their amazing stream falls.
3. Peaceful Beaches
Even though you can't swim during the rough seas, the beaches in Goa become calmer and less crowded. You can walk on them, watch big waves and the stunning sunset.
4. Pleasant Climate for Sightseeing
Instead of sultry summer, monsoon makes sightseeing much more pleasant. Exploring forts, churches, villages and spice farms becomes easier. Clouds in the sky provide you with nice photographic opportunities.
5. Scenic Road Trips
Traveling by car in Goa is another exciting experience in monsoon. Winding roads along green hills, valleys full of mist and the streams offer you the beautiful views.
6. Cultural Side of the Region
It is also good for experiencing the region beyond the beaches. Traditional villages, local markets and festive celebrations will show you the culture of Goa in all its variety.
7. Nature in Full Bloom
If you are interested in nature and wildlife of India, then monsoon is an ideal period for bird watching, trekking, river cruises, wildlife safaris, etc.
Peaceful and Refreshing Goa of the Monsoon Season
Thus, Goa has lots to offer not only in summer but also during the monsoon. It is peaceful, refreshing and full of beautiful scenery during that period of the year. While beach vacation remains the number one activity in Goa in the summer, monsoon reveals a different kind of charm which includes waterfalls, lush greenery and amazing sceneries.
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