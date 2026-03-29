Kitchen Hack: Just ₹1! Make Your Greasy Kitchen Slab Sparkle Like New
Oil splatters and curry stains from daily cooking make the kitchen slab greasy and dirty. But you don't need to spend a bomb on expensive cleaners to get rid of these tough stains.
No need for pricey liquids or cleaners
Are you tired of looking at greasy, stubborn stains on your kitchen slab? Cleaning it feels like a huge task, right? But you can make your slab spotless for just one rupee. Yes, you read that right! You don't need to buy expensive liquids or cleaners anymore. A simple one-rupee shampoo sachet is all it takes.
How is shampoo beneficial?
To clean your kitchen slab, you just need two things: a one-rupee shampoo sachet and a simple cotton cloth. That's it!
Method of use
First, squeeze a little shampoo onto a cotton cloth. Then, make the cloth slightly damp. Now, use this cloth to scrub your kitchen slab properly.
The Result
This simple trick easily removes all the stuck-on grease and tough stains. You should definitely give this easy technique a try and see for yourself.
What to do if the slab is very dirty?
If your kitchen slab is very dirty or you haven't cleaned it properly in days, just follow these steps.
*First, wet the entire slab with some water.
*Next, mix shampoo and water in a mug.
*Spread this mixture all over the slab.
*For the best results, let this mixture sit on the slab for a while.
*After some time, just wipe the slab clean with a fresh cloth.
ALSO READ: Greasy Kitchen Tiles? Try These 5 Easy Home Remedies That Actually Work
Important things to note
A clean kitchen directly impacts our health.
How often should you clean?
*You can use this shampoo technique to deep-clean your kitchen slab once or twice a week.
*To stop it from getting too dirty, you should wipe the slab with a damp cloth after cooking every day.
*If you cook on a dirty slab, it can affect your health and even make you fall sick. So, keeping the kitchen slab clean is very important.
For a nice smell
After cleaning the slab, you can add a few drops of lemon juice or Dettol to the water for the final wipe. This will leave a nice fragrance and also help keep flies away.
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