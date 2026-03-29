A clean kitchen directly impacts our health.

How often should you clean?

*You can use this shampoo technique to deep-clean your kitchen slab once or twice a week.

*To stop it from getting too dirty, you should wipe the slab with a damp cloth after cooking every day.

*If you cook on a dirty slab, it can affect your health and even make you fall sick. So, keeping the kitchen slab clean is very important.