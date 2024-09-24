DIY gas stove and burner cleaning tips for gleaming kitchen

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Learn easy and effective tips to clean your gas stove and burners. Discover simple DIY methods to remove grease and grime, keeping your kitchen sparkling and your gas stove functioning efficiently.

    article_image1
    In today's world, it is impossible to see houses without gas stoves. Gas stoves are a must in everyone's homes. Cooking on it makes cooking very easy. That's why it is called the best friend of housewives. Even if the gas runs out suddenly while cooking, cooking becomes a big headache for housewives. That's how important gas is to people.

    The most important thing for a gas stove is the burner. Did you know that a dusty and dirty gas stove burner affects not only the burner but also the food cooked on the gas stove? This can sometimes be dangerous. 

    article_image2

    If the gas stove is not cleaned properly, oil, grease, and grime will start to accumulate in it. In other words, sometimes while cooking, food spills out and blocks the holes in the burner. Due to this, the fire coming from the burner will start to decrease gradually. Or it will shut down completely.

    So this problem will not occur if the burner is cleaned from time to time. However, many people think that cleaning the gas stove and burner is a difficult task. But it's not really like that. If you clean the gas stove from time to time, it will not take much time, it can be cleaned easily and your hands will not hurt. So, to easily clean the gas and burner at home, just follow the few things given below. It will look brand new.

    article_image3

    How to make a cleaner?

    You can make a cleaner at home to clean the gas stove and burner without spending a penny. For this, put 2 spoons of baking soda in a spray bottle. Next, add some water and vinegar to it, close the bottle and shake well. The baking soda should be well dissolved. Now the cleaner is ready to clean the gas stove and burner.

    How to clean a gas stove?

    To clean the gas stove, first spray the prepared cleaner on the stove. Spread it all over and let it soak for a while. After 15 minutes, clean the gas stove with a sponge. Once the gas stove is cleaned well, wipe the gas stove well with a damp and clean cloth.

    article_image4

    When you wipe it like this, all the oil, grease, and stickiness on the stove will be gone and your gas stove will look like new.

    How to clean the burner?

    To clean the burner, take half a pot of water. Add some vinegar to it and mix well. Then soak the rusted burner in it for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove the burner from it and wash it with clean water. 

    article_image5

    Then take baking soda in a bowl. Pour some water into it and make a paste. Apply this paste on the burner and let it soak for about 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, remove the dirt from the holes of the burner with a toothbrush or scrub brush. Then clean the burner with water. By doing this the burner will be shiny. Then put the burner on the stove and turn it on, the fire coming from it will be much brighter than before.

    Note: When you cook every day, wipe it with a damp cloth after you finish cooking. If you do this, your gas stove and burner will not get dirty quickly. It will always look new.

