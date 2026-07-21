We see people leaving their extension boxes switched on 24/7 in many homes. This is a very wrong habit. Many devices plugged into the box continue to draw a small amount of electricity even when not in use. This is called 'Ghost Power' and it leads to electricity wastage. Also, when power flows for a long time, the box can overheat. This can cause a short circuit and lead to a fire. It is very important to switch off the extension box and remove the plug before going to sleep or leaving the house. This will also reduce your electricity bill.

Furniture Care: Say Goodbye to Water Stains on Wood With These 2 Simple Tricks!