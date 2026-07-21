Extension Box Safety: One Mistake That Could Spark House Fire! Read On
Almost no one can say they don't use an extension box at home to power their electrical devices. But the big question is, are we using it correctly? A small bit of carelessness can put your entire family in great danger.
Are Extension Boxes Safe to Use? Here's the Truth
Extension boxes are no doubt very useful for extending power connections and using multiple devices at once. But, they are not a permanent solution. We see many homes using the same extension box for years, which is very risky. People use these devices, designed for temporary needs, incorrectly every day. This overloads the circuits and causes house fires. Just last year, more than 50 such fire accidents were reported in Tamil Nadu alone.
Which Electrical Appliances Should Never Be Plugged into an Extension Box?
Some common household appliances draw a lot of power. You should never run devices like refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, water heaters, and electric irons through an extension box. These appliances have a high wattage. When you plug them into an extension box, it can overheat and damage the box or even your home's wiring. This can easily lead to a fire. Be especially careful when connecting appliances like microwaves in the kitchen.
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Can You Keep an Extension Box Switched ON 24/7?
We see people leaving their extension boxes switched on 24/7 in many homes. This is a very wrong habit. Many devices plugged into the box continue to draw a small amount of electricity even when not in use. This is called 'Ghost Power' and it leads to electricity wastage. Also, when power flows for a long time, the box can overheat. This can cause a short circuit and lead to a fire. It is very important to switch off the extension box and remove the plug before going to sleep or leaving the house. This will also reduce your electricity bill.
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What are the Dangers of Buying Cheap Extension Boxes?
Buying cheap extension boxes from the market might save you some money, but it puts your family's safety at risk. Low-cost devices use poor-quality wires, weak insulation, and lack proper safety features. For example, a quality extension box will have a safety system like surge protection, which protects your devices during voltage spikes. Cheap boxes won't have this. This can cause electrical leaks, short circuits, and easily lead to fires. It's very important to buy products with a BIS quality mark.
What are the Key Tips for Using an Extension Box Safely at Home?
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