Rainy Day Cravings: Why Hot Bajjis Feel Irresistible When It Rains?Find Out Now!
The moment it starts raining, do you crave hot, crispy bajjis? You are not alone. There is a real connection between rainy weather and comfort food. Cool air, mood shifts, and nostalgia make these crunchy treats especially irresistible.
Why do we feel like eating bajjis when it rains?
Rain instantly makes us happy, right? At that moment, we get a magical craving for warm, spicy bajjis or bondas. Basically, cold weather speeds up our body's metabolism. Our body then looks for fatty and carb-rich foods to stay warm and get more energy. Foods like bajjis perfectly satisfy this craving. For many people, a rainy evening without bajjis and tea is just unimaginable. This isn't just a simple craving; you can even say it's a part of our culture.
How does the rainy season change our mood?
During the monsoon, the sky is usually cloudy. We get less sunlight, which can sometimes make our mood a bit dull or sad. But at this time, our brain starts looking for things that can make us happy. Spicy and tasty foods give us that instant happiness boost. This makes the mind feel refreshed. Generally, our brain asks for more sweet and spicy foods during rainy seasons. For example, some common observations show that an average person prefers more chocolates or fried foods on rainy days. This is just the brain's way of trying to balance our mood.
Why is the tea and bajji combination so popular?
When hot tea and spicy bajjis come together during the rain, it creates a special taste, doesn't it? You bite into a crispy bajji and then sip hot tea – that feeling gives the heart a kind of satisfaction. This combination is not just about taste; it's a comforting experience. In many families, it's a normal habit to say, 'Make some tea, fry some bajjis!' as soon as it starts raining. According to one study, many people call this pair a "perfect match". The warmth and flavour from these two help fight the cold and the gloomy mood of the monsoon. That's exactly why we love this tea-bajji combo so much.
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What is the connection between rain, smell, and food?
The smell of the earth after rain (petrichor) gives a fresh feeling, right? This smell brings a sense of peace and takes us back to sweet old memories. For many people, this earthy smell itself triggers a craving for hot food. Our brain connects the rainy atmosphere with the smell of certain foods. For instance, when the aroma of bajjis frying at home mixes with the sound of rain, it creates an unforgettable emotional connection. This is the reason why, on a rainy day, just smelling bajjis makes our craving to eat them stronger. It might sound like a strange connection, but it's a truth many of us feel.
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Is craving comfort food during rain normal?
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