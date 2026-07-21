When hot tea and spicy bajjis come together during the rain, it creates a special taste, doesn't it? You bite into a crispy bajji and then sip hot tea – that feeling gives the heart a kind of satisfaction. This combination is not just about taste; it's a comforting experience. In many families, it's a normal habit to say, 'Make some tea, fry some bajjis!' as soon as it starts raining. According to one study, many people call this pair a "perfect match". The warmth and flavour from these two help fight the cold and the gloomy mood of the monsoon. That's exactly why we love this tea-bajji combo so much.

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