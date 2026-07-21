Home Loan: Think You Need To Buy House First? Here’s What Most People Miss!
Everyone dreams of owning a house, and a home loan is the best way to make it happen. But is a home loan only for buying a house? Not at all! Many people don't know that you can get a home loan for many other needs as well.
Is a home loan only for buying a house?
Most people wrongly believe you can only use a home loan to buy a house. That's not true. There are many ways to get a home loan even without buying a property. For instance, if you own a plot of land, you can get a loan to build a house on it. According to 2023 stats, about 30% of home loan borrowers used the money for construction or renovation, not for buying a new house. This is a game-changer for managing your finances!
Can you get a Home Loan if you own land?
Do you already own a plot of land? If yes, you are eligible for a home loan. Banks offer home loans to build a new house on a specific piece of land. This type of loan is called a 'Construction Loan'. You will generally need the land deeds, approved building plans, and other permits. For example, leading banks like Indian Bank announced special offers for construction loans in 2024. This is a great opportunity for landowners to easily build their dream home.
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Can you get a Home Loan for construction and extension?
Yes, you can get a home loan not just for building a new house, but also for renovating or extending your current one. These are called 'Home Extension Loans' or 'Home Improvement Loans'. For example, you can use this loan to build a new floor, add an extra room, or modernise your kitchen. A private bank's research report says the number of people taking Home Extension Loans has increased by 15% in the last five years. You can get a loan from one lakh rupees to several lakhs. This is a fantastic chance to meet your housing needs without any stress.
Who is eligible for a Home Loan?
Anyone wanting a home loan must meet some basic eligibility criteria. Both salaried individuals and self-employed professionals can apply. Generally, the applicant's age should be between 18 and 65. A stable income and a good credit history (Credit Score) are very important. If you have a CIBIL score of at least 750, banks will approve the loan easily. The loan EMI can be around 40% of your monthly income. Some banks also offer special deals for Indian government employees. It's best to check your eligibility before applying.
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What are the important things to consider before taking a Home Loan?
It's crucial to consider a few important things before taking a home loan. First, you must compare the interest rates of several banks, as each one offers different rates. You should also check for hidden costs like Processing Fees and Prepayment Charges. Make sure the repayment period (Tenure) and the monthly instalment (EMI) are suitable for you. Last year, a leading bank announced that all hidden charges must be disclosed transparently. Always read all the terms and conditions clearly to make the right decision. This is vital for your financial security.
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