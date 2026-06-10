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Keep Your Foundation Flawless All Day With 3 Simple Tricks

If you have oily skin, try these simple hacks to prevent your foundation from melting. They will help keep your makeup fresh all day long.

lifestyle Jun 10 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Asianet News
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Your makeup will no longer look patchy.

For women with oily skin, one of the biggest problems is that the foundation starts melting within a few hours of application. The face looks greasy and the makeup appears patchy.

Image credits: Asianet News
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Easy hacks to apply foundation

If your skin gets oily, it’s important to use the right makeup techniques instead of relying on expensive foundations. Learn simple hacks that will keep your foundation fresh.

Image credits: Asianet News
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Use ice or primer

Before applying foundation, cleanse your face properly and gently massage it with an ice cube for 1–2 minutes. This helps tighten the pores and control excess oil.

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Oil-free mattifying primer

Now, apply a mattifying primer. It creates a smooth layer between your skin and foundation, helping your makeup last longer and reducing the need for frequent touch-ups.

Image credits: Asianet News
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Transluscent powder

This hack is quite popular among professional makeup artists. After applying primer, lightly dust a small amount of translucent powder on your face. Then apply your foundation.

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Sets foundation

This technique helps absorb excess oil and sets the foundation better on the skin. It keeps your face looking matte and fresh for a longer time.

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Setting spray

After applying foundation, concealer, and compact, use a good-quality setting spray. It helps lock your makeup in place and prevents it from getting ruined due to sweat and oil.

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Makeup will last for hours

If you have a long day ahead or are attending a party, wedding, or office event, don’t skip this step. It helps your makeup stay in place for hours.

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Choose foundation wisely

People with oily skin should choose oil-free and long-wear foundations instead of heavy, creamy ones. Avoid washing your face too often, as it can trigger more oil production.

Image credits: Asianet News

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