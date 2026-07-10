No Baking Soda? Try These Easy Tricks to Ferment Idli-Dosa Batter Fast
Making tasty idlis and dosas is tough if the batter isn't properly fermented. Usually, you have to wait six to seven hours for it to rise. But don't worry, you can get your batter ready in just one hour using these simple tricks.
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Image Credit : ai
Idli – Dosa
Idli and dosa are everyone's favourite South Indian breakfast. But to get that perfect crispy dosa or soft idli, you need to plan a day ahead. You soak the rice and urad dal, grind it, and let it ferment overnight. But what if you're short on time? Here's a trick to get your batter ready in just one hour.
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The Pressure Cooker Trick
If you're in a hurry, just add salt to the batter and pour it into a container. Gently heat your pressure cooker and place the container inside. Close the lid without the whistle and heat it on a low flame for about 5 minutes. Then, switch off the gas and let it sit for an hour. The warmth inside will help the batter ferment much faster.
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Using the Right Vessel is Important
The container you use for fermentation also matters a lot. It's always better to use stainless steel or clay pots instead of plastic ones. These materials help maintain the right temperature for the batter to ferment well.
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Try Adding These Ingredients
Some common kitchen ingredients can also speed things up. Just add a bit of rock salt, half a teaspoon of curd, a quarter teaspoon of sugar, and a quarter teaspoon of lemon juice to the batter. Mix it all well, cover the pot, and keep it in a warm spot, like near your gas stove. This will kickstart the fermentation process.
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Keep it in a Warm Place
During winters or the monsoon season, batter can take a very long time to ferment. In such weather, you can place the container inside an oven with just the light on. Or, find a cosy, warm corner in your house. This will give you much better results.
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Remember
Remember, it's best to use these quick methods only during emergencies. Idlis and dosas made from batter that has fermented naturally for 4–7 hours always taste better and are much softer. Plus, they are also easier to digest.
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