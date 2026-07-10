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The Pressure Cooker Trick

If you're in a hurry, just add salt to the batter and pour it into a container. Gently heat your pressure cooker and place the container inside. Close the lid without the whistle and heat it on a low flame for about 5 minutes. Then, switch off the gas and let it sit for an hour. The warmth inside will help the batter ferment much faster.