Those 15-second Reels are fun, but watching them non-stop can mess with your brain, eyes, and sleep. From dopamine hits to neck pain, here are 5 things that happen to your body when you scroll daily.

“Just five more Reels,” we tell ourselves, phone in hand. An hour later, we’re still scrolling. Instagram, YouTube Shorts, Facebook Reels – these 15-second videos have us hooked. But while they seem like harmless fun, these short clips are causing big changes in your body. The doctors' warnings might make you think twice before your next scroll session.

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*1. Your Brain: It gets addicted to dopamine*

Reels create a “dopamine loop.” Every new video, like, or comment gives your brain a shot of dopamine, the ‘feel-good’ hormone.

The problem is, your brain gets used to this quick happiness very fast. Soon, things like reading a book, working, or even just talking to someone feel “boring.” Your focus drops. This is what they call a shorter “Attention Span.” You can't concentrate on anything for more than 15 seconds.

*2. Your Eyes: Dryness and blurry vision*

While scrolling non-stop, we blink less than 10 times a minute. The normal rate is about 15-20 times. This makes your eyes dry, itchy, and your vision blurry.

At night, the blue light from your phone screen reduces the “melatonin” hormone, which is what helps you sleep. That's why it takes longer to fall asleep.

*3. Your Neck and Back: The pain of “Tech Neck”*

When you bend your head down by 30 degrees to look at your phone, it puts about 18 kg of pressure on your neck. So, one hour of watching Reels means guaranteed pain in your neck, shoulders, and back. Doctors have a name for this: “Text Neck” or “Tech Neck.”

*4. Your Sleep: Staying up late and feeling tired*

If you're watching Reels after midnight, your sleep gets pushed back by 2-3 hours. Less sleep means you'll feel tired and cranky the next day. It can also make you gain weight, because lack of sleep increases your “hunger hormones.”

*5. Your Mind: Comparison and anxiety*

On Reels, everyone shows off their “perfect” life. We can't help but compare it to our own. Research shows that watching too many Reels can lead to FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), anxiety, and even depression. You also get addicted to “instant gratification” – wanting everything right away.

*So, should you stop watching Reels altogether?*

Not at all. It's all about balance.

*Here are 3 simple tips:*

1. *The 20-20-20 Rule:* After every 20 minutes of screen time, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This gives your eyes a much-needed rest.

2. *Set a Timer:* Fix a daily limit, say 30 minutes. Once the time is up, close the app.

3. *No Phone After 10 PM:* Put your phone away at least an hour before you sleep. Read a book or listen to some music instead.

Reels are not the enemy. But don't let the “scroll” control your life. It's not worth losing 8 hours of sleep, your focus, and your peace of mind for 15 seconds of fun.