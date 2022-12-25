Christmas 2022: 3 simple cocktail concoctions bound to make your Xmas an enjoyable affair

While the Christmas holidays are just around the corner. It is the time to plan a feast and dinner with family and friends to enjoy the season of Santa Claus, rein deers, pine trees, mistletoe, candies, feasts, carousels, carnivals, midnight mass, and the overall Xmassy vibes. But if you intend to make your Christmas special, and enjoyable with cocktails to lighten up the mood and get the party started, here are the three simple cocktail concoctions to make your Xmas eve merrier.

Image: Getty Images

Christmas has always been about getting captivated and engrossed. The people globally enjoy this magical month and the world of the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, the carnivals, carousels, Christmas fairs, pine trees, competitions, visiting churches, midnight mass, mistletoe, Santa socks, hot cocoa, playing in the snow, lavish Christmas feast, visiting family, friends and so on. Christmas cocktails have a really cozy feel to them. A signature cocktail, has a lot more to it than just being a pleasant treat to get the evening started. It sets the tone for your holiday celebrations. We learned that cocktails are about flavor, craftsmanship, and atmosphere after years of being home bartenders. From toasty toddies to zesty spritzes to extra-decadent combinations like white Russians, egg nogs, or our own Driven Snow, these cocktails will help you loosen your shoulders, recuperate from the Christmas season’s stress, and rejoice in style. And who doesn’t desire that? ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: 3 beautiful churches that you must visit this Xmas eve in India Below are the three all-time iconic and simple cocktail concoctions you can make to enjoy Xmas with family and friends this time.

Image: Getty Images

1. MERRY CHRISTMAS COCKTAIL: With a round of these delicious highballs you can spread holiday happiness. The Merry Christmas cocktail, is made with Plymouth Gin, cranberry juice, and a touch of sparkle. It’s so simple that it’s ideal for unexpected holiday guests, and you can leave out the gin for a quick and excellent cocktail.

Image: Getty Images

2. White Christmas Martini: This drink is garnished with a glittering sugared rim, is similar to an adults-only white chocolate shake in a martini glass, besides its creamy, chocolatey flavor. What everyone likes about this martini is that it is enjoyed with an attractive little candy cane garnish. It can last you far into the winter months. Vanilla vodka, white chocolate liqueur, and crème de cocoa, are used to make this drink. It sparkles with a coarse sugar garnish.

Image: Getty Images