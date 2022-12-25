Christmas 2022: Top 3 international destinations to visit during the winter holidays

While the Christmas holidays are just around the corner. It is the time to plan a trip abroad to the most beautiful and picturesque destinations where people enjoy the season of Santa Claus, rein deers, pine trees, mistletoe, candies, feasts, carousels, carnivals, midnight mass, and the overall Xmassy vibes. We look at the top 3 international destinations to visit this Christmas.

Image: Getty Images

Winter is the season to indulge in a sipping hot cup of coffee or tea and devouring steaming hot cuisines. Additionally, people who love to travel often choose the winter months to pack up their bags and embark on a trip to the snowy mountain ranges. Traveling in winter is a different ball game altogether. Winter is also the season of Christmas, which is loved globally for the colorful vibes and exuberant joy it gives. It is an integral component of Winters. It is an occasion for those who enjoy these holidays with their closest friends and families. ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: 3 beautiful churches that you must visit this Xmas eve in India Nothing matches the feeling of exploring the snow-laden destinations with snow-capped peaks, frozen lakes, clear blue skies, and soaking in the soft sun rays. If you also plan on going on a trip during the winter months, then you should add these three places to your bucket list.

Image: Getty Images

1. Salzburg: Salzburg is the ideal winter getaway with its festive markets and soothing chimes of carols. In the Hohensalzburg fort, travelers can visit the marketplace of Salzburg. But, the one in Mirabell Square is famous among food lovers and connoisseurs. Especially, food bloggers love to enjoy the lip-smacking local cuisines of the area. The local food cuisine includes the halusky. Halusky are melt-in-your-mouth dumplings combined with hot and fried bacon.

Image: Getty Images

2. Prague: To keep it precise, Prague can be called a land of fairytales. Prague is incomplete without magnificent peaks and winding alleyways made of pebble stones. Comparatively uncrowded during the winter, the beautiful city of the Czech Republic gets covered in a blanket of snow during the offbeat season. The captivating architecture of the city stands out because of its intricately-decorated towers. The Romanesque vaults is one of the most picturesque regions in the place. In the city centre, gas street lighting got reconstructed to give evenings a lovely glow. The local cafes are great for escaping the icy weather.

Image: Getty Images