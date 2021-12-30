  • Facebook
    New Year 2022: Types of food that will get good luck for you

    First Published Dec 30, 2021, 5:00 AM IST
    Do you feel that 2021 has not been a good year for you, and you want 2022 to be a good year?  Here are a few types of food you can eat on New Year's eve if you want to get lucky in 2022. 
     

    Do you feel that 2021 has been the unluckiest year of your entire life? Did you always want this year to end? We cannot undo 2021, but we can surely tell ourselves that we made it through the challenging year. Since 2021 was not a good year for most of us, we can surely make 2022 amazing. Here are a few types of food you can eat on New Year's eve if you want to get lucky in 2022.

    Fruits

    In Spain and Mexico, people eat fruits when the clock strikes 12, to get luck for every month. In Greece, pomegranate is associated with fertility. If you love fruits in general, try strawberries, watermelon, mangoes which symbolises good luck.
     

    Green vegetables


    Just eat your greens; maybe you may get lucky. Green vegetables such as cabbage, spinach, broccoli, mustard green are known to represent cash. Danish are known to eat kale with cinnamon and sugar. Have your greens and open up your fortune.  

    Cake


    Any celebration is incomplete without a cake. Whether it is a birthday, wedding or anniversary party, eating a cake is necessary. The Greeks are known to gorge on Vasilopita or a basil pie cake. It is enjoyed on Greek New Year. This bready cake is topped with almonds is baked with a coin or trinket. The person who gets the lucky cake with the coin is blessed with good fortune for the year ahead.   

    Lentils


    Are you thinking of having dal chawal on the menu for your New Year's evening dinner? Italian homes have lentil meals at night as they are shaped like coins to signify financial prosperity for the year. 

    Also read: New Year's Eve Party: Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, take outfit inspiration from these stars

     

    Noodles


    Noodles are considered a symbol of longevity due to their shape. The Japanese and Chinese eat long noodles on New Year's Eve without cutting or breaking the same. Once you put the noodles in your mouth, you need to eat them at once, without breaking, if you want to bring lots of luck.

    Also read: New Year 2022: Set these healthy goals for a lifetime!
     

