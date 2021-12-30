New Year 2022: Types of food that will get good luck for you

Do you feel that 2021 has not been a good year for you, and you want 2022 to be a good year? Here are a few types of food you can eat on New Year's eve if you want to get lucky in 2022.



Do you feel that 2021 has been the unluckiest year of your entire life? Did you always want this year to end? We cannot undo 2021, but we can surely tell ourselves that we made it through the challenging year. Since 2021 was not a good year for most of us, we can surely make 2022 amazing. Here are a few types of food you can eat on New Year's eve if you want to get lucky in 2022.

Fruits In Spain and Mexico, people eat fruits when the clock strikes 12, to get luck for every month. In Greece, pomegranate is associated with fertility. If you love fruits in general, try strawberries, watermelon, mangoes which symbolises good luck.



Green vegetables

Just eat your greens; maybe you may get lucky. Green vegetables such as cabbage, spinach, broccoli, mustard green are known to represent cash. Danish are known to eat kale with cinnamon and sugar. Have your greens and open up your fortune.

Cake

Any celebration is incomplete without a cake. Whether it is a birthday, wedding or anniversary party, eating a cake is necessary. The Greeks are known to gorge on Vasilopita or a basil pie cake. It is enjoyed on Greek New Year. This bready cake is topped with almonds is baked with a coin or trinket. The person who gets the lucky cake with the coin is blessed with good fortune for the year ahead.

Lentils

Are you thinking of having dal chawal on the menu for your New Year's evening dinner? Italian homes have lentil meals at night as they are shaped like coins to signify financial prosperity for the year. Also read: New Year's Eve Party: Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, take outfit inspiration from these stars