    New Year's Eve Party: Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, take outfit inspiration from these stars

    First Published Dec 28, 2021, 8:00 AM IST
    Here are eight stars whose outfits you should take as an inspiration for your New Year’s Eve party.

    The year 2021 is finally coming to an end as December 31 approaches. Preparations for New Year’s Eve have already begun with plans for house parties and gatherings already in place. If you still have not thought about what you will wear on New Year’s Eve, we have some recommendations based on the attires of eight stars. Take a cue from their outfits and gear up to ring in the New Year in full swag.

    Alia Bhatt: Be elegant and chic like Alia Bhatt in a similar black dress that she is donning. The colour black never goes wrong; it is the safest party colour that will forever make you look bold and beautiful. Complete your look with a similar hairdo like that of Alia Bhatt. But don’t forget to carry a long coat or a trench coat to save yourself from the cold.

    Sidharth Malhotra: On this New Year’s Eve, all you guys can also opt for a formal look, and who better than Sidharth Malhotra to inspire you for that? A classic black and white tuxedo is an outfit that can never disappoint on any occasion.

    Sara Ali Khan: Strips can never go wrong, and Sara Ali Khan’s this strappy glitter dress proves just that. Choose to keep your hair open with soft curls. Stud earrings and a pair of stilettoes will compliment your look.

    Ranveer Singh: Talk of fashion and you can’t skip Ranveer Singh’s. To embrace Ranveer Singh’s dapper look, all you need to do is opt for a classic hat, same coloured pants and jacket. You can add more style to your look with a pair of stylish shades or a chain.

    Janhvi Kapoor: Shine bright like a star with a glittery dress similar to Janhvi Kapoor. You can go a little extra with glitter on your dress as New Year’s Eve is the time when you have to put your best foot forward in terms of fashion.

    Hritik Roshan: Let Hrithik Roshan’s T-shirt and formal pants look to inspire you to welcome the new year in style with this semi-formal look.

    Khushi Kapoor: Opt for a bubble gum pink strappy corset dress. Complete your look with a chic clutch and an overcoat.

    Rohit Saraf: A co-ord holographic set like that of Rohit Saraf can make you stand out in the New Year’s Eve party while also making you look oh-so-stylish.

