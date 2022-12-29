New Year 2022: From Auli to Rishikesh, top three places to visit in Uttarakhand during the winter holidays

While Christmas has long gone, many people are definitely feeling exhausted and tired of traveling abroad, then ring in New Year in the lap of serenity by enjoying the winters sitting in front of the bonfire. If you are one of those people, then do not worry. We bring forth the top three places to visit in Uttarakhand during the winter holidays, which are perfect options to bring in the New Years.

Image: Getty Images

While some people hate winters, others seem to love the chilly weather. If you belong to the latter category, it is official that winter might also be the ideal time for you to go on a serenity-filled solo trip. And what’s better than to visit the breathtaking mountains and enjoy the blissful snow at a hill station? If you want to pack your bags stuffed with warm, woolen clothes. Then, look no further than the beautiful destination of Uttarakhand. From towering hills, majestic valleys, quaint hamlets, glistening lakes, emerald-green forests, and mystic caves, Uttarakhand might be your next best vacation. We bring you the top three places in Uttarakhand that are a magical experience this holiday season in India. ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2022: Trolls to Matilda, three hit Netflix movies to make your holidays more enjoyable

Image: Getty Images

1. Auli: One of the most captivating places to visit in Uttarakhand is undoubtedly Auli. Dotted with pristine mountains and stunning landscapes, Auli offers you a picturesque and scenic view of vistas of wildflowers and thickly-encrusted oak, deodar, pine, and coniferous forests. With an elevation of 9000 ft, Auli provides breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks of Nanda Devi, Mana Parvat, Dunagiri, and Kamet. In winter, you can enjoy a blissful ice skating experience traveling in a ropeway with snow-covered landscapes below.

Image: Getty Images

2. Ranikhet: If you want to experience your New Year in peace and calm, then Ranikhet should be your next stop. This little paradise houses an abundance of gardens and apple and apricot orchards, surrounded by pine trees. Camping is one of the popular practices that tourists engage in while in Ranikhet. You can also take a short trek and enjoy the beautiful sunrise while sipping on a hot cup of tea and a plate of steamy hot noodles.

Image: Getty Images