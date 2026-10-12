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Navratri 2026: Want Festive Home Look? Try These 7 Simple Budget-Friendly Decoration Ideas
Discover 7 easy Navratri decor ideas for home, from floral mandir decorations and glowing diyas to colourful backdrops, DIY torans and rangoli designs that create a festive look on a budget.
Navratri
Navratri is the period for prayers, colorful decorations and bringing positivity inside your house. While you are arranging your small puja area or simply decorating your drawing room for family gatherings, some smart ideas and decoration can make your space look festive without much expense.
From fresh flowers to traditional diyas, colorful dupattas and handcrafted torans, there are lots of Navratri decorations that won’t cost you anything.
A little bit of creativity and use of common household stuff and some traditional touches will surely transform your space into Navratri decorated space.
1. Decorate Your Puja Corner With Fresh Flowers
Flowers are one of the easiest ways of decorating your house on Navratri. Flowers garland, roses, flower petals could be used as decor in your mandir or puja area.
You can hang garlands along with temple framing, place flowers in a clean puja thali or make an arrangement of flowers at the entrance of your puja room. You may even choose artificial flower garland which are reusable.
Keep the arrangement neat so that the space remains convenient for daily prayers.
2. Use Diyas and Decorative Lights
Light traditional diyas safely in secure holders around your puja room, or go for fairy lights with warm white light around the temple backdrop.
LED lights can be a good option, especially if you have kids or pets at home. Battery string lights can be wound around a backdrop or arranged on a shelf.
Do not leave the burning diyas unattended, and ensure that there is no danger of fire near the curtain, paper decorations, and garland of flowers.
3. Make a Colorful Background for Navratri Puja
Add color to your mandir by using either a colored dupatta or a piece of colored cloth as a background. Traditional colors used for festivity decorations are red, yellow, orange and pink.
A few artificial flowers, a toran, and a hanging decoration would be enough to complement the decoration. When decorating a rented home, remember to hang the decorations without harming the painted walls.
A good backdrop would enhance the beauty of even an unassuming prayer corner.
4. Make Your Own Toran for the Main Entrance
The entrance is the best starting point for decorating your home during Navratri. Place a toran using marigolds, mango leaves, or any other decorative items to greet your guests in a festive manner.
To save some money and do a bit of DIY work, paper decorations and ribbon torans are good options. Also, a small rangoli at the entrance will be a great idea for completing the decoration. Make sure the decoration doesn’t block the entrance path or create any obstacles.
5. Try Making a Rangoli Design
Rangoli will help you add colours to the festive arrangement with little expense. For beginners, it is possible to make geometric rangoli, floral rangoli, or circular rangoli with the help of colored powders or flower petals.
Select a rangoli design considering the floor space in your house. If you live in an apartment building, then flower petal rangoli will be the easiest option.
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6. Decorate Your Dining and Living Room
The decor of Navratri does not need to be restricted to just the puja room. Cushion covers, a colorful table runner, flowers or even a brass ornament can help add festive spirit to your living room.
Do not mix different patterns; instead use two or three complementing colors. It will create a coordinated look without causing clutter in your room.
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7. Rework the Things That You Already Have
Before purchasing something new for decoration purposes, search for things that can be repurposed in your house. From brass bowls, decorative trays to leftover fabric pieces and old dupattas, everything can be used for decoration purpose.
It is not only a budget-friendly way to decorate your house during Navratri but will also make your home Navratri ready without purchasing too many unnecessary things. Begin with decorating a single focal point of your room, which can be your mandir or door itself.
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