Navratri is the period for prayers, colorful decorations and bringing positivity inside your house. While you are arranging your small puja area or simply decorating your drawing room for family gatherings, some smart ideas and decoration can make your space look festive without much expense.

From fresh flowers to traditional diyas, colorful dupattas and handcrafted torans, there are lots of Navratri decorations that won’t cost you anything.

A little bit of creativity and use of common household stuff and some traditional touches will surely transform your space into Navratri decorated space.