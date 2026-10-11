Navratri is a time of devotion, celebration and fasting for millions of people across India. However, observing a fast while managing office meetings, deadlines and a busy work schedule can be challenging. Skipping meals or relying on limited food options throughout the day may leave you feeling tired and hungry at work.

The good news is that you do not have to compromise on convenience while following your Navratri fasting routine. With a little preparation, you can carry simple, delicious and filling snacks to the office that fit your fasting preferences.

From traditional sabudana preparations to refreshing fruit bowls, here are seven easy Navratri fasting snacks that are convenient to pack and enjoy during a busy workday.