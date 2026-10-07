Before Panaji became Goa’s capital, Old Goa was the centre of Portuguese power. Discover its forgotten history, magnificent churches and famous ruins that still survive today.

Panaji is currently the capital of Goa. However, some centuries ago, there existed another city which served as the political and spiritual center of Goa. It is what was referred to as Velha Goa or the Old Goa, which at one point used to be the capital of Portuguese Goa.

Old Goa was Once a Prosperous City

The Portuguese invaded Goa in the year 1510 and Old Goa eventually developed as a significant seat of the Portuguese rule. The city developed a reputation for its numerous churches, monasteries and beautiful buildings.

At its peak period, Old Goa was a prospering city. At present, most of the buildings in the area have been lost. However, the monuments which are found presently reflect the past glories of the city.

Why the Change in Capital?

Gradually, Old Goa declined due to a number of problems including diseases. In 1759, the residence of the Portuguese viceroy was relocated to Panjim, which is currently known as Panaji.

Panjim officially became the capital city of Portuguese Goa in 1843.

Ruins Still Standing

One of the best examples that speak about the heritage of Old Goa is the Ruins of St. Augustine. This place included a huge church along with a convent. The church was left unattended during the 19th century, and it ultimately fell into ruins.

Some ruins of this complex are still present, including the prominent tower.

Among some of the famous monuments of Old Goa is the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Sé Cathedral, which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage site, Churches and Convents of Goa.

This site gives visitors an opportunity to explore a completely different side of Goa, away from its popular beaches.