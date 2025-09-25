- Home
Navratri 2025 Day 4: Which Goddess is worshipped today? Check Puja Vidhi, Significance
Navratri 2025 4th Day: Goddess Kushmanda is one of the Navdurgas. She is worshipped on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri. It's said that the universe originated from her womb, which is how she got her name
Image Credit : Social Media
Know everything about the worship of Goddess Kushmanda
This year, Shardiya Navratri is 10 days long as Chaturthi Tithi is on Sept 25 & 26. Devi Kushmanda will be worshipped on both days for long life and good health.
Image Credit : Getty
September 25, 2025 Auspicious Timings
10:48 AM to 12:18 PM
11:54 AM to 12:42 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)
12:18 PM to 01:48 PM
01:48 PM to 03:17 PM
06:16 PM to 07:47 PM
Image Credit : Getty
Goddess Kushmanda's Worship Method and Mantra
On Sept 25, after a bath, place Devi's idol. Offer flowers, light a lamp, and present malpua. Perform aarti and chant the mantra 108 times for blessings.
Image Credit : Getty
Maa Kushmanda's Aarti Lyrics in English
Kushmanda, giver of joy, have mercy! You have countless names. I long for your sight, fulfill my wish. Remove my troubles, Mother. Your devotees bow to you.
Disclaimer
The info in this article is from religious texts and scholars. It is for informational purposes only.
