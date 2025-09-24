Navratri 2025: Discover the 5 Zodiac Signs Favoured by Goddess Durga This Year
Discover the 5 zodiac signs most favoured by Goddess Durga this Navratri. People born under these signs receive divine protection, ensuring their problems vanish and luck shines bright during this auspicious festival. Find out if your sign is one!
5 Zodiac Signs Favored by Mother Durga
Navaratri is a major Hindu festival celebrating the 9 forms of Mother Durga. Some zodiac signs are naturally blessed by her with courage, confidence, and problem-solving power.
1. Taurus
Taurus is a favorite of Mother Durga, as the bull is the vehicle for two of her avatars. They get her full grace, making them brave leaders who are self-confident and fearless.
2. Cancer
Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which adorns the forehead of Durga's third avatar, Chandraghanta. This connection brings them her full blessings for hard work and intelligence.
3. Leo
The lion is Mother Durga's vehicle and Leo's symbol, making them a favorite. Their natural energy, courage, and leadership, combined with her blessings, lead them to victory.
4. Virgo
Virgo represents women, who are seen as an aspect of Mother Durga, making it a favored sign. Virgos are known for their rational thinking and agility, always moving forward.
5. Sagittarius
Ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius's symbol is the bow and arrow, one of Durga's weapons. This makes them a favorite, blessed with clarity, leadership, and courage to face any odds.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.